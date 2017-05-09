May 9 Dean Foods Co:

* Dean Foods announces first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly net sales $2.00 billion versus $1.88 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 loss per share $0.11

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.35 to $1.55

* Total volume across all products was 633 million gallons for Q1 of 2017, a 1.3 pct decline

* Q1 revenue view $1.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "As we look to Q2 and balance of 2017, we remain focused on executing our commercial and cost productivity initiatives" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: