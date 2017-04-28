BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28Dear Life Co Ltd
* Says it acquired a plot of land, in Ikebukuro, Japan, to build apartment building
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/rJO6nq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.