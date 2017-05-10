BRIEF-CoAssets says unit secured capital market service licence in Singapore
Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore
May 10Dear Life Co Ltd
* Says it acquired a plot of land located in Tokyo, for apartment building development, on May 10
DUBAI, June 20 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued rising early on Tuesday before a decision by index compiler MSCI on whether to consider Riyadh for a possible upgrade to emerging market status. Most of the rest of the Gulf was sluggish.