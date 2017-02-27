Feb 27 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc:
* Half-Yearly financial report 2017
* Half-Yearly financial report 2017 for six months ended 31
december 2016
* Hy total group revenue of £172.6 million, a growth of 34.7
pct at constant exchange rate (cer) (55.9 pct at actual exchange
rate (aer)).
* Hy core (excluding acquisitions) european pharmaceuticals
(eu pharmaceuticals) segment revenue growth of 5.9 pct at cer
(20.0 pct at aer).
* Hy underlying operating profit increased by 28.6 pct at
cer (47.1 pct at aer).
* Net cash inflow from underlying operating activities of
£43.9 million with a cash conversion of 124.0 pct.
