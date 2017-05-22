BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services enters into letter of intent
June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
May 22 Deco&E Co Ltd :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 38th series convertible bonds to 1,149 won/share from 1,220 won/share, effective May 21
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/FdBZgd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla