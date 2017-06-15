June 15 DeepMarkit Corp:

* DeepMarkit corp - has concluded a private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting Limited

* DeepMarkit Corp - Allstate agreed to purchase 12.5 million common shares of DeepMarkit at a price of $0.12 per share for total gross proceeds of $1.5 million

* DeepMarkit - proceeds from investment to be used to develop localized chinese market version of co's promotions platform, for North America, Asian marketing