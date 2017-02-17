Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Deere & Co:
* Co's jan retail sales of selected turf & utility equipment in U.S. and Canada up single digit percent
* Co's January retail sales in U.S. and Canada Ag in line with the industry Source text (bit.ly/2kGxMbT) Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says