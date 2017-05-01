BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Deere & Co:
* Deere emphasizes importance of precision agriculture despite termination of acquisition
* Deere & Co says was informed by Monsanto Company that it has chosen to terminate a 2015 agreement for Deere to acquire Precision Planting LLC business
* Deere & Co -two agreements related to Deere's purchase of Precision Planting will also be terminated
* Deere & Co -also ending is an agreement that would have allowed AG leader to expand access to and distribution of certain precision planting products and technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results