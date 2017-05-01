BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Dejana Truck And Utility Equipment
* DEJANA TRUCK & UTILITY EQUIPMENT ACQUIRES ARROWHEAD EQUIPMENT, INC.
* DEJANA TRUCK AND UTILITY EQUIPMENT - TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED
* DEJANA TRUCK AND UTILITY EQUIPMENT - ACQUISITION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON DOUGLAS DYNAMICS' 2017 RESULTS Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.