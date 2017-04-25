BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue $83.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $84.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.2%
* Del Frisco's - sees annual adjusted net income per diluted share between $0.82 and $0.86, increased from between $0.80 and $0.84
* Total comparable restaurant sales of -0.5% to 0.5% for FY
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.