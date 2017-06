June 29 (Reuters) - Del Monte Pacific Ltd:

* ‍Q4 recurring net income increased by 16% to $17.2mln​

* Final dividend of $0.0061 per share

* ‍"Group expects to be profitable for fy2018"​

* Q4 revenue grew 4% to us$545mln on higher USA and Asia sales