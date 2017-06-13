June 13 Del Taco Restaurants Inc-

* Del Taco Restaurants Inc says announcing its enhanced franchise growth incentive program for 2017

* Del Taco -program applies to eligible franchisees who commit to opening minimum of five del taco restaurants in new market within specified time frame

* Del Taco Restaurants Inc says incentives for eligible franchisees include discounted initial fees and reduced royalties for up to three years