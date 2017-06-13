BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 13 Del Taco Restaurants Inc-
* Del Taco Restaurants Inc says announcing its enhanced franchise growth incentive program for 2017
* Del Taco -program applies to eligible franchisees who commit to opening minimum of five del taco restaurants in new market within specified time frame
* Del Taco Restaurants Inc says incentives for eligible franchisees include discounted initial fees and reduced royalties for up to three years
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million