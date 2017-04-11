BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Del Taco Restaurants Inc
* Del taco signs franchise deal to expand presence in georgia
* Del taco restaurants inc - agreement will bring five new locations to east atlanta region
* Del taco restaurants inc - recently signed development agreement with former nfl player donnell thompson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results