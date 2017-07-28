FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Del Taco Restaurants Q2 earnings per share $0.13 (July 27)
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
July 27, 2017 / 8:18 PM / in 7 hours

REFILE-BRIEF-Del Taco Restaurants Q2 earnings per share $0.13 (July 27)

2 Min Read

(In July 27 brief, corrects company name in headline) Del Taco Restaurants Inc:

* Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. announces fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $108.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $107.1 million

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view about $0.52 to $0.55

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Del taco restaurants -qtrly ‍system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of 7.1% and company-operated comparable restaurant sales growth of 6.9%​

* Qtrly ‍total revenue of $108.6 million, representing 8.6% growth from fiscal Q2 2016​

* Del taco restaurants inc- ‍raising key elements of guidance for fiscal year 2017​

* Sees ‍2017 system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 3.5% to 4.5%​

* Sees ‍2017 total revenue between $470 million and $476 million​

* Sees ‍2017 total company-operated restaurant sales between $452 million and $458 million​

* Sees ‍2017 diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.52 to $0.55​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $471.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

