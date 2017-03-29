March 29 Delcath Systems Inc:

* Delcath Systems - Co's independent registered public accounting firm issued report on March 28 regarding audit of co's financial statements as of Dec 31, 2016

* Delcath Systems - March 28 report included explanatory paragraph describing existence of conditions raising doubt about co continuing as going concern

* Delcath Systems - "We do not expect to generate significant revenue for the foreseeable future" Source text:(bit.ly/2niEmaz) Further company coverage: