Feb 27 Delek Logistics Partners Lp:

* Delek Logistics Partners, Lp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $124.7 million versus $108.9 million

* Qtrly net income attributable to all partners of $0.47 per diluted common limited partner unit

* Increase in qtrly revenue is "primarily due to higher volume and prices in west texas wholesale business"

* Delek Logistics Partners - declared quarterly cash distribution for Q4 of $0.68 per limited partner unit, a 3.8 percent increase from Q3 2016 distribution