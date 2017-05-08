May 8 Delek Us Holdings Inc:

* Delek US Holdings reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $1,182.2 million versus $886.1 million last year

* Refining segment contribution margin was $64.4 million in q1 2017 compared to $23.5 million in q1 2016

* Qtrly tyler refinery total throughput 63,387 bpd versus 68,253 bpd

* Qtrly el dorado, arkansas refinery total throughput 75,577 bpd versus 77,086 bpd

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29, revenue view $902.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alon transaction expected to close on july 1

* Board of directors had declared its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: