BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Delek Us Holdings Inc:
* Delek US Holdings reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $1,182.2 million versus $886.1 million last year
* Refining segment contribution margin was $64.4 million in q1 2017 compared to $23.5 million in q1 2016
* Qtrly tyler refinery total throughput 63,387 bpd versus 68,253 bpd
* Qtrly el dorado, arkansas refinery total throughput 75,577 bpd versus 77,086 bpd
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29, revenue view $902.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alon transaction expected to close on july 1
Board of directors had declared its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.