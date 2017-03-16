March 16 Delfi Limited

* Proposed Disposal Of 50% Shareholding Interest In Pt Ceres Meiji Indotama

* Total consideration for proposed disposal is us$8.3 million

* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Meiji Co., Ltd and Meiji Seika (Singapore) Pte. Ltd