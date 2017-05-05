Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5 Delfingen Industry SA:
* Q1 net sales EUR 54.6 million ($59.95 million) versus EUR 45.0 million year ago
* Sales in specialty markets are up by 113%
* On basis of a 2017 global automotive production forecast of +1 to +2%, delfingen's growth objectives are in range of 5% with an improvement of its operating income. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.