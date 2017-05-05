May 5 Delfingen Industry SA:

* Q1 net sales EUR 54.6 million ($59.95 million) versus EUR 45.0 million year ago

* Sales in specialty markets are up by 113%

* On basis of a 2017 global automotive production forecast of +1 to +2%, delfingen's growth objectives are in range of 5% with an improvement of its operating income.