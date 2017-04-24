April 24 Rocket Internet Se

* Delivery Hero CEO says core marketplace business already turned profitable in 2016; Foodora, Foodpanda still making loss

* Delivery Hero could finance Foodora, Foodpanda from profits from core business and has enough cash to maintain expansion

* Delivery Hero CEO says wants to raise capital, possibly from IPO, so ready for consolidation in sector Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)