BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Dell Technologies Inc:
* VMware-On April 7,Dell technologies, controlling stockholder of co provided approval of its unit EMC Corp to proposed acquisition by VMware of Wavefront Source text:(bit.ly/2o7skk8) Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results