March 9 Dell Technologies Inc

* On March 8, credit parties entered refinancing amendment to refinance original term b facility with new term loan B facility

* New term loan B facility maturing on Sept 7, 2023 - SEC filing

* Principal amount of new term b facility is $5.49 billion -SEC filing

* Principal amount of new term B facility reflects a $500 million increase to current principal balance of original term B facility