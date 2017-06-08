BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Dell Technologies Inc
* Dell Technologies reports fiscal year 2018 first quarter financial results
* Dell Technologies Inc - q1 revenue was $17.8 billion, q1 non-gaap revenue was $18.2 billion
* Dell Technologies Inc qtrly net revenue $17,816 million, up 46%
* Dell Technologies Inc - increased pc shipments by 6.2 percent in quarter, year-over-year
* Dell Technologies inc qtrly continuing operations - class v common stock - diluted earnings per share $0.56
* Dell Technologies Inc qtrly continuing operations - DHI Group - diluted loss per share $2.57 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.