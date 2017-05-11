May 11 Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Delmar formalizes collaboration with PRA Health Sciences for phase 3 trial of val-083 in recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (gbm)

* Delmar Pharmaceuticals- have resources to initiate phase 3 study of val-083 as single agent treatment for gbm patients who failed both temozolomide & bevacizumab Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: