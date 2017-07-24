FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delmar Pharmaceuticals HGRAC approves application to initiate phase 2 of VAL-083
July 24, 2017 / 12:57 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Delmar Pharmaceuticals HGRAC approves application to initiate phase 2 of VAL-083

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Delmar Pharmaceuticals receives approval from China's Human Genetic Resources Administration to initiate phase 2 clinical trial in newly diagnosed GBM

* Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc - trial is expected to open for enrollment in coming weeks at Sun Yat-Sen University Cancer Center (SYUCC) in Guangzhou

* Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc - HGRAC approved application to initiate phase 2 safety and efficacy study of its lead product candidate VAL-083 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

