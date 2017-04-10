April 10 Delphi Energy Corp

* Delphi Energy Corp provides operations update on successful winter program and participation at CAPP Scotiabank investment symposium

* Delphi Energy Corp - reconfirms confidence in 2017 development plan to grow year-end exit production for 2017 to between 11,000 boe/d and 12,000 boe/d

* Delphi Energy Corp - continues to forecast absolute and per share growth across all measures during 2017