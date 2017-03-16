March 15 Delphi Energy Corp:

* Delphi Energy Corp. Reports 2016 year end results, reserves and provides operations update

* Delphi Energy Corp - production volumes in q4 of 2016 averaged 7,127 boe/d

* Delphi Energy Corp - qtrly adjusted funds from operations per share $0.05

* Delphi Energy - weather delays in Q3 & Q4 pushed on-stream dates for 2 wells of 2016 program until late December, impacting q4 production volumes

* Says Delphi's 2017 capital program is forecast to be $65.0 to $70.0 million