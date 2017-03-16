March 15 Delphi Energy Corp:
* Delphi Energy Corp. Reports 2016 year end results,
reserves and provides operations update
* Delphi Energy Corp - production volumes in q4 of 2016
averaged 7,127 boe/d
* Delphi Energy Corp - qtrly adjusted funds from operations
per share $0.05
* Delphi Energy - weather delays in Q3 & Q4 pushed on-stream
dates for 2 wells of 2016 program until late December, impacting
q4 production volumes
* Says Delphi's 2017 capital program is forecast to be $65.0
to $70.0 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: