BRIEF-Viasat says Boeing awarded multi-year contract
* Viasat Inc - boeing company has awarded viasat a multi-year contract for production of kor-24a link 16 terminal
May 11 Delphi Energy Corp :
* Delphi energy reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share c$0.05
* Qtrly produced an average of 8,198 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Generated qtrly adjusted funds from operations of $8.2 million
* Qtrly ffo per share $0.05
* Current production capability remains at upper end of our 2017 annual production guidance of 9,000 to 9,500 boe/d
* Continues to forecast absolute and per share growth across all measures during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Viasat Inc - boeing company has awarded viasat a multi-year contract for production of kor-24a link 16 terminal
PARIS, June 20 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) said on Tuesday it had ordered 15 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets as part of a previously announced order for a total of 50 of the 737 MAX family.