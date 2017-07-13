FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines qtrly revenue $10.8 billion
July 13, 2017 / 11:29 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines qtrly revenue $10.8 billion

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* Delta air lines announces June quarter profit

* Quarterly revenue $10.8 billion

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees September quarter fuel price, including taxes and refinery impact of $1.55 - $1.60

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees Q3 operating margin ‍18% - 20%​

* Delta Air Lines Inc - qtrly ‍passenger unit revenues increased 2.5 percent on 0.4 percent higher capacity​

* Delta Air Lines Inc - sees September quarter CASM-ex including profit sharing (compared to Q3 2016) ‍up about 4%​

* Delta Air Lines Inc - sees September quarter system capacity (compared to Q3 2016) ‍up about 2%​

* Delta Air Lines Inc - ‍in first half of 2017, Delta contributed $3.5 billion to its defined benefit pension plans​

* Delta Air Lines Inc - "‍June quarter represented peak for non-fuel cost pressures this year"​

* Delta Air Lines Inc - ‍adjusted net debt at end of quarter was $8.4 billion, up $2.3 billion versus year-end 2016​

* Delta Air Lines Inc - "‍expect our CASM trajectory to moderate to approximately 2 percent for September quarter"​

* Delta Air Lines Inc - sees September quarter passenger unit revenue (compared to Q3 2016) up 2.5 percent - 4.5 pct‍​

* Delta Air Lines Inc - sees ‍september 2017 quarter normalized CASM-ex, including profit sharing up about 2%​

* Delta Air Lines Inc - for Sept quarter, co is expecting margins to expand relative to prior year ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

