* Delta Air Lines Inc - march total system asms 21.16 billion, up 1 percent

* Expects a march quarter operating margin of 10.0 - 11.0%

* Delta Air Lines Inc - "anticipates year-on-year fuel cost pressure will peak for 2017 in march quarter"

* Delta Air Lines Inc - continues to expect margins to inflect in second half of year

* "expects to record roughly $315 million of other expenses in march quarter"

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees march quarter 2017 passenger unit revenue down about 0.5 percent compared to march quarter 2016

* Sees for march quarter 2017 system capacity down about 0.5%

* Delta Air Lines Inc sees March quarter 2017 casm-ex including profit sharing up 3 percent to 4 percent versus march quarter 2016