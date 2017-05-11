BRIEF-Trackx acquires Brotech Solutions
* Says deal will be materially accretive to revenue and cash flow
May 11 Delta Air Lines Inc:
* Delta's relocation to LAX terminals 2 and 3 begins evening of Friday, May 12
* Relocation will impact 15 airlines during one-week move period, and 21 airlines total will move to different terminals
* Relocation to terminals 2 and 3 from terminals 5 and 6 at Los Angeles International Airport is expected to be complete on May 17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says deal will be materially accretive to revenue and cash flow
* Champion Iron Ltd -Québec Iron Ore has entered into a transportation agreement with Quebec North shore and Labrador Railway Company Inc