May 11 Delta Air Lines Inc:

* Delta's relocation to LAX terminals 2 and 3 begins evening of Friday, May 12

* Relocation will impact 15 airlines during one-week move period, and 21 airlines total will move to different terminals

* Relocation to terminals 2 and 3 from terminals 5 and 6 at Los Angeles International Airport is expected to be complete on May 17