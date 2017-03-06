March 6 Delta Air Lines Inc -

* Sees March quarter passenger unit revenue to be about flat y-o-y - SEC filing

* Sees March quarter 2017 CASM, excluding fuel, including profit sharing up 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent

* Sees March quarter operating margin of 10 percent to 11 percent

* Sees March quarter 2017 normalized CASM, excluding fuel, including profit sharing up 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent

* Margins likely to contract in 2017 as pace of revenue improvement lags cost increases

* Sees March quarter non-operating expense of $145 million - $170 million

* Sees March quarter 2017 system capacity down 0 percent to 1 percent

* Commercial initiatives should result in flat PRASM in 1q17 with trends improving through 2017

* Sees branded fares to drive $300 million of incremental revenue in 2017 and an incremental $1 billion revenue through 2019

* Sees $6 billion in pretax profits in 2017

* Sees American Express partnership to deliver $300 million in incremental value in 2017

* Delta Air Lines Inc - "Expects to drive about $1.5 billion of productivity savings in 2017" Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2msQ6d6] Further company coverage: