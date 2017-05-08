BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 8 Delta Air Lines Inc:
* Delta and Aeromexico to launch joint cooperation agreement
* Delta Air Lines- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. De C.V and co begin their joint cooperation agreement to operate transborder flights between US and Mexico
* Delta Air Lines Inc - under deal, two companies will also be able to implement joint sales and marketing initiatives
* Delta Air Lines Inc - co, Grupo Aeroméxico begin their joint cooperation agreement to operate transborder flights between United States and Mexico
* Delta Air Lines - companies confirmed with dot, Mexico's federal economic competition commission (cofece) they have completed steps required to launch JCA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 20 The United States Coast Guard will on Tuesday start interviewing the crew of a Philippines-flagged container ship which collided with a U.S. warship in Japanese waters killing seven American sailors.