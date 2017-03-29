BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Delta Air Lines Inc:
* Delta and Korean Air to expand partnership
* Delta Air Lines - reached agreement with expanded trans-pacific network that will increase travel choices and boost competition between U.S. and Asia
* Says Delta will be launching new nonstop service between Atlanta and Seoul in June 2017
* Delta Air Lines - Korean Air to continue to expand its U.S.-Korea network in summer 2017 with introduction of third roundtrip between Los Angeles,Seoul
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results