BRIEF-Swedish match says to repurchases 250 mln SEK own shares
* Swedish Match says has resolved to initiate a share buy-back program for a total amount of up to 250 million Swedish crowns ($28.63 million) up until July 21, 2017
May 10 Delta Corp Ltd
* Fy ended march 31, 2017 revenue of $482.9 million versus $538.1 million year ago
* Fy profit before tax of $88.4 million versus $105.9 million year ago
* Declared special dividend of us 1 cents per share and final dividend of us 2.45 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
