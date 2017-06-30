FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Delta Natural Gas enters into modification agreement
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Technology
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
Entertainment
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
India this week
In Pictures
India this week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 30, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Delta Natural Gas enters into modification agreement

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Delta Natural Gas Company Inc:

* Delta Natural Gas Company says effective June 30, co entered into a modification agreement with Branch Banking And Trust Company - SEC filing

* Delta Natural Gas Company - agreement amends co's bank line of credit under original promissory note and addendum dated as of October 31, 2002

* Delta Natural Gas Company - pursuant to modification agreement, scheduled termination date of bank line of credit extended to earlier of June 30, 2019

* Aggregate principal amount co may borrow under bank line of credit remains at $40 million

* Delta Natural Gas Company Inc - interest on line is determined monthly at London Interbank offered rate plus 1.075% on used bank line of credit Source text: (bit.ly/2t0jhao) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.