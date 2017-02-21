Feb 21 Delta Natural Gas Company Inc
* Delta Natural Gas enters agreement to be acquired by
Peoples Gas
* Delta Natural Gas Company Inc - Delta shareholders will
receive $30.50 in cash per Delta share
* Delta Natural Gas Company Inc says prior to closing,
transaction is expected to have no impact on Delta's dividend
* Delta Natural Gas Company Inc - following close of
transaction, Delta will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of PNG
Companies Llc
* Delta Natural Gas Company Inc - Delta shareholders will
continue to receive dividends at an annualized rate of $0.83 per
share until closing
* Delta Natural Gas Company Inc - Peoples plans to increase
Delta's investments in infrastructure improvement projects
* Existing employees are planned to continue with Delta
after merger
* Delta Natural Gas Company - following close of deal, one
member of Delta's board to be independent representative of
Delta's constituents' interests
