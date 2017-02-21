Feb 21 Delta Natural Gas Company Inc

* Delta Natural Gas enters agreement to be acquired by Peoples Gas

* Delta Natural Gas Company Inc - Delta shareholders will receive $30.50 in cash per Delta share

* Delta Natural Gas Company Inc says prior to closing, transaction is expected to have no impact on Delta's dividend

* Delta Natural Gas Company Inc - following close of transaction, Delta will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of PNG Companies Llc

* Delta Natural Gas Company Inc - Delta shareholders will continue to receive dividends at an annualized rate of $0.83 per share until closing

* Delta Natural Gas Company Inc - Peoples plans to increase Delta's investments in infrastructure improvement projects

* Existing employees are planned to continue with Delta after merger

* Delta Natural Gas Company - following close of deal, one member of Delta's board to be independent representative of Delta's constituents' interests