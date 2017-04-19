New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 19 Delta Plus Group SA:
* FY current operating income 23.9 million euros ($25.6 million) versus 20.7 million euros year ago
* FY net income group share 17.0 million euros versus 12.5 million euros year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of 1.15 euros per share
* Says in 2017 should reach profitability level of 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2oVPLRz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.