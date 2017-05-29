May 29 Delta Property Fund Limited:

* Increased year-end distribution by 7.1 pct to 97.24 cents per share

* Reduced fy gearing to 41.5 pct from 47.2 pct at 29 february 2016

* Dividend of 51.30719 cents per share for year ended 28 february 2017 has been declared

* Fy contractual rental income and property operating expenses increased by 32.1 pct and 44.1 pct respective

* Full-Year distribution of 97.24 cents per share which represents a 7.1 pct increase to prior year.