May 29 Delta Property Fund Limited:
* Increased year-end distribution by 7.1 pct to 97.24 cents
per share
* Reduced fy gearing to 41.5 pct from 47.2 pct at 29
february 2016
* Dividend of 51.30719 cents per share for year ended 28
february 2017 has been declared
* Fy contractual rental income and property operating
expenses increased by 32.1 pct and 44.1 pct respective
* Full-Year distribution of 97.24 cents per share which
represents a 7.1 pct increase to prior year.
