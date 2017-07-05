BRIEF-Delta reports financial and operating performance for June 2017

July 5 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc

* Delta reports financial and operating performance for June 2017

* Delta Air Lines Inc says consolidated passenger unit revenue (PRASM) for month of June increased 2.5 percent year over year

* Reports ‍June mainline completion factor of 99.9%​

* Delta Air Lines Inc - June total system load factor 88.5% versus 87.7%

* Says June total system RPMS up 2.8 percent

* Says June total system ASMS up 1.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: