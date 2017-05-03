BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Deltic Timber Corp
* Deltic announces preliminary first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 sales rose 5 percent to $53.2 million
* Deltic Timber -For Q2 and 2017, company currently anticipates pine sawtimber harvest to be 200,000 to 230,000 tons and 765,000 to 790,000 tons, respectively
* Deltic Timber Corp says finished lumber sales volume is estimated to be 70 to 80 million board feet for Q2 of 2017
* Deltic Timber -MDF sales volume for Q2 and year of 2017 is forecast to be 20 to 30 million square feet and 90 to 115 million square feet, respectively
* Deltic Timber Corp says residential lot sales are projected at 5 to 10 lots and 120 to 140 lots for Q2 and full year of 2017, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results