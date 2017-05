May 2 Delticom AG:

* AGM approves dividend // preliminary figures for q117

* According to first preliminary figures, group revenues amounted to 125 million euros ($136.25 million)in Q1 - an increase of 20 million euros or 18 % compared to previous year

* EBITDA in Q117 are positive and exceed with that previous year's value of -0.4 million euros

* For current business year, management of Delticom aims for revenues in amount of 650 million euros