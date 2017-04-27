BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Deluxe Corp
* Deluxe reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Deluxe corp - qtrly earnings per share $1.16
* Deluxe corp - qtrly revenue $487.8 million versus $459.3 million
* Deluxe corp - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.25
* Deluxe corp - sees q2 revenue $476 to $484 million
* Deluxe corp - sees q2 eps $1.23 to $1.28
* Deluxe corp sees q3 revenue $483 million to $492 million
* Deluxe corp - sees q2 adjusted diluted eps $1.23 to $1.28
* Deluxe corp sees q3 gaap eps $1.20 to $1.25
* Deluxe corp - sees q3 adjusted diluted eps $1.20 to $1.25
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.24, revenue view $472.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Deluxe corp- current full year 2017 outlook ,capital expenditures approx. $45 million
* Deluxe corp - sees fy revenue $1.945 to $1.975 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.21, revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Deluxe corp - sees full year eps $5.06 to $5.21
* Deluxe corp - sees full year adjusted diluted eps $5.15 to $5.30
* Deluxe corp- current full year 2017 outlook, operating cash flow $330 million to $350 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
