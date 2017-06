BRIEF-DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand comments on FY 2017 forecast

June 29 (Reuters) - DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG:

* Dgap-News: Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Ag: Agm 2017 - High Degree of Approval for All Agenda Items

* ‍New Forecast for 2017: Ffo I (After Taxes, Before Minority Interests) of Eur 8-10 Million​

* ‍Based on Its Current Real Estate Holdings, Company Is Forecasting Rental Income of Eur 72-73 Million in 2017 Financial Year​

* ‍IS ALSO ANTICIPATING A FURTHER SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN FFO FROM 2018​