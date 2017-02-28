Feb 28 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate
AG:
* Prolongs maturity of 148 million euros ($156.52 million)
promissory note at significantly better interest rate conditions
* FFO to increase annually by 1.45 million euros starting in
2017
* Interest rate has been reduced retroactively as at January
1, 2017, from 5 pct p.a. to 4 pct p.a. without paying a penalty
for early repayment
* Because investors in promissory note waived their option
for a partial repayment agreed at time of issuance, can now use
entire proceeds from sale of non-core assets of around 22
million euros for further growth
