BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG:
* FY rental income more than doubled to 76.4 million euros ($83.00 million)(2015: 33.3 million euros)
* Net profit for period declined by around 4% to 27.6 million euros in 2016 (31 December 2015: 28.9 million euros)
* Set itself strategic target of expanding portfolio to a carrying amount of 2 billion euros over medium term beyond 2017
* Expects key performance indictors to improve in 2017 and will provide a forecast of development of significant KPIS for 2017 financial year over next weeks
* Expects rising income from property letting and falling costs at portfolio and administration level in 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.