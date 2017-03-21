US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 21 Dena Bank
* Says approved raising of share capital [including premium] of the bank upto amount of 8 billion rupees
* Says capital raising includes equity issue to india government upto 6 billion rupees (including premium) on preferential issue basis
* Says to raise funds via issue of equity shares to lic of india up to an amount of inr 1.80 billion on preferential issue basis
* Dena bank - approved capital raising by issue of shares to gic of india upto an amount of inr 200 million (including premium) on preferential issue basis. Source text: bit.ly/2nhIQkU Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)