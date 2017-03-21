March 21 Dena Bank

* Says approved raising of share capital [including premium] of the bank upto amount of 8 billion rupees

* Says capital raising includes equity issue to india government upto 6 billion rupees (including premium) on preferential issue basis

* Says to raise funds via issue of equity shares to lic of india up to an amount of inr 1.80 billion on preferential issue basis

* Dena bank - approved capital raising by issue of shares to gic of india upto an amount of inr 200 million (including premium) on preferential issue basis.