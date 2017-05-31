CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by financials as Home Capital jumps
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher (Adds portfolio manager quotes and details on stocks and sectors; updates prices)
May 31 Dena Bank
* Dena bank reduces marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors from 1st June, 2017
* Says reduced marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) by 15 basis points for overnight Source text: [Dena Bank, India's trusted family bank has reduced Marginal Cost Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 15 basis points for overnight, and 20 basis points for one month and 10 basis points for 3 months and 5 basis points for 6 months and 1 year tenor from 1st June, 2017] Further company coverage:
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher (Adds portfolio manager quotes and details on stocks and sectors; updates prices)
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICs in a cashable position $141 million as of June 21 versus $142 million as of June 20