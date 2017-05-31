May 31 Dena Bank

* Says reduced marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) by 15 basis points for overnight Source text: [Dena Bank, India's trusted family bank has reduced Marginal Cost Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 15 basis points for overnight, and 20 basis points for one month and 10 basis points for 3 months and 5 basis points for 6 months and 1 year tenor from 1st June, 2017]