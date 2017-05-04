May 4 Denbury Resources Inc:

* Denbury reports first quarter 2017 results; announces reaffirmation of borrowing base and amendment to credit facility

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Denbury resources inc qtrly revenues $272 million versus $194 million a year ago

* Denbury Resources Inc - "believe we are close to arresting decline in our production and are now moving into a period of stable to growing production"

* Denbury Resources Inc - "expect full-year loe per boe to be close to our prior guidance of around $20 per boe"

* Denbury Resources Inc - production averaged 59,933 barrels of oil equivalent per day during q1 of 2017

* Denbury Resources Inc - 2017 capital budget remains unchanged from previously estimated amount of approximately $300 million

* Q1 revenue view $248.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: