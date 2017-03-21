BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 Denbury Resources Inc
* Denbury resources inc says phil rykhoek, company's chief executive officer will retire
* Denbury resources inc - company's board of directors intends to elect christian s. Kendall as chief executive officer
* Denbury resources inc- rykhoek will leave his board position when he retires from his ceo role
* Denbury resources inc says board currently intends for kendall to replace rykhoek as a director of company
* Denbury resources inc - rykhoek will continue in a part-time advisory role until january 2018 as part of leadership transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.